More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Western Washington

Electric vehicle users, take note: More charging stations are coming to Western Washington.

The Washington state Department of Commerce has awarded nearly $10 million to help expand the electrical charging infrastructure.

Electrification of Transportation Systems (ETS) grants will fund 14 projects in communities across the state, including in Bellingham and Tacoma.

Bellingham will receive $1.5 million to install charging stations on city-owned land for public, fleet and workplace use, including DC fast charging stations near on- and off-ramps to Interstate 5, Level 2 charging stations at established parking locations, and off-grid solar chargers at areas with higher use during summer travel months.

Tacoma has received $597,558 for additional EV charging stations downtown, including both Level 2 and DC fast chargers at local workplaces and event centers.

“Investing in the electrification of transportation is essential to Washington’s clean energy future and for equitable economic recovery and growth throughout the state,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a statement.

Priority was given to projects designed to close gaps in availability of EV charging infrastructure and aid communities disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution from transportation systems.