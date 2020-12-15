Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington State

Handcuffed man dies in Kennewick police car

The Associated Press

KENNEWICK, Wash.

A 25-year-old man died in the back of a Kennewick patrol car after he was was detained during a drug investigation, according to police.

The Tri-City Herald reports someone called Kennewick police 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a man rolling around in of vehicle, according to Kennewick police. The caller believed he had used narcotics and officers spotted him using drugs inside the car when they arrived, police said.

Officers started talking to him, handcuffed him and put him in the back of a patrol car while they investigated, police said. When officers checked on him a short time later, he was unconscious and not breathing, police said. Officers took him out of the vehicle, started CPR and administered Narcan. Police say efforts by police and members of the Kennewick Fire Department to revive the man were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The Regional Special Investigations Unit will handle the investigation into his death. Richland police Capt. Brigid Clary is leading the investigation.

Police said they were working to notify family members before releasing the man's name. Police also did not name the officers who were involved in the incident.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Business

Inslee unveils climate proposals ahead of full budget plan

December 15, 2020 4:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service