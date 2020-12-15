Watch: Washington Gov. Inslee to announce climate policy proposals

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a press conferenc 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, to announce climate policy proposals as part of his 2021-23 proposed budget, according to a press release from his office.

He’ll be joined by Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe; state Sens. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, and Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle; state Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien; Kent Hartwig, director of corporate affairs at Renewable Energy Group; and Mark Riker, executive secretary of Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council.

The press conference will be livestreamed via TVW.