Need health insurance Jan. 1? Today is the deadline to sign up for state coverage
Time is ticking for those who need to sign up for the state’s health and dental coverage to start Jan. 1.
Washington Healthplanfinder is urging individuals to take action and select a plan through the website by 11:59 p.m. today (Tuesday, Dec. 15). For those who miss the deadline but still sign up, coverage will begin Feb. 1.
“For those who have left this decision to the last minute, now is the time to sign up for 2021 health and dental coverage,” Exchange CEO Pam MacEwan said in a statement.
“There are plenty of resources available to help people understand their options and secure health insurance coverage.”
The Customer Support Center is offering extended hours. Customers with questions should contact the Customer Support Center or reach out to a navigator or broker for assistance at 1-855-923-4633.
Over 205,000 Washingtonians already have signed up for 2021 coverage, including over 24,000 new customers. Overall plan selection has increased about 4% from last fall at this time. Among new customers, 41% have selected the Cascade Care plan.
For customers who want to get coverage for 2021, they’ll need to sign up at WAhealthplanfinder.org.
