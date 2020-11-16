Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington State

Teen dies, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Vancouver

The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash.

A teen girl has died and a teen boy has been injured in Washington state after a two-vehicle collision near Vancouver, authorities said.

First responders were called to the scene after a report that a GMC pickup truck struck a Honda Civic on Saturday at 8:55 p.m., about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Vancouver, The Columbian reported.

The two occupants of the Civic, a 14-year-old girl and the 16-year-old driver, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, where the girl later died, authorities said. Police did not release the names of either teen.

The Clark County sheriff's office said the 37-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene.

The truck was traveling north in continuous traffic where the speed limit was 50 mph when the Civic, which was traveling west and had a stop sign, pulled into the truck's path, deputies said. The GMC hit the Civic just behind the driver's door.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An investigation is ongoing.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Washington State

Seattle police say 13 people arrested during demonstration

November 15, 2020 2:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service