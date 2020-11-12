Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington State

Mountain goat removal from Olympic National Park more than halfway complete

Mountain goats being delivered to the North Cascades via helicopter.
Mountain goats being delivered to the North Cascades via helicopter. J Berger National Park Service

Scientists’ plan to capture and relocate all 725 of Olympic National Park’s mountain goats is more than halfway complete, after a new round of culling this fall resulted in the deaths of 31 goats.

This was the third year that state and federal agencies used helicopters and tranquilizer darts to airlift the wayward animals, considered an invasive species in the Olympics, back to their ancestral home in the North Cascades — a habitat that boasts delicious salt deposits, making it more suitable for goats than the salt-lacking Olympics.

So far, 412 goats have been removed from the Olympics, with 325 of those goats safely airlifted to the North Cascades.

Mountain goats were introduced in the Olympics in the 1920s by hunters, and have been damaging to native flora and fauna since.

In 2018, the National Park Service and Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife finalized a plan to remove the entire Olympic mountain goat population. It prioritizes safely capturing and releasing them each summer and fall until conditions become icy and hazardous, and then killing the remaining ones in the area.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This fall’s operation centered on the Daniel J. Evans wilderness area, with several rounds of targeted killing in September and October, according to a NPS press release.

The lethal removal was done by 20 teams of trained volunteers, chosen through an elaborate vetting process in which over 1,200 groups applied.

Profile Image of Brandon Block
Brandon Block
Brandon Block is The Olympian’s Housing and Homelessness Reporter. He is a Corps Member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Science

Suspected gunman fatally shot by cops in Woodinville ID’d

November 12, 2020 12:11 PM

Washington State

FBI investigating hack involving black students at Gonzaga

November 12, 2020 8:41 AM

Washington State

Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collision

November 12, 2020 6:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service