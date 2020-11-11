Disaster resiliency work group recommends a new state office dedicated to preparations

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler delivered a proposal to Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday that would create a disaster resilience office.

If approved, Washington would join 10 other states with an office dedicated to preparing for and limiting damage caused by disasters ranging from earthquakes and floods to drought and wildfires.

In 2019, the Disaster Resiliency Work Group was established and commissioned with 30 state and local tribal governments working in coordination. The group has worked to formulate plans to best prepare disasters that may come Washington’s way.

“These signal the beginning of Washington state’s comprehensive framework for resilience,” Kreidler said in a statement. “This work is unprecedented in our state and is a significant step forward.

“I am hopeful the state Legislature will take up this issue during the upcoming 2021 session.”

Here are some recommendations the group has developed:

House the resilience office in the governor’s office.

Structure the office to be led by an executive director who receives guidance from an advisory board.

Initially fund the office with at least $650,000 from the state general fund. If the state’s economic situation improves by 2024, increase funding to at least $1.1 million per year starting in fiscal year 2025.

Authorize the office to research additional funding through a fee-for-service model and federal grants.

Create an account in the state treasury to allow the office to accept donations and funds from private-sector partners and organizations.

For more information, log on to https://www.insurance.wa.gov/