Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington State

Job search requirements for unemployed continue to be optional in Washington state

Job search requirements for unemployed workers in Washington state remain optional until Dec. 7.
Job search requirements for unemployed workers in Washington state remain optional until Dec. 7. Wilfredo Lee Associated Press file, 2015

Job search requirements are once again on hold for unemployed workers in Washington state during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief email exchange Tuesday, Nick Demerice, media representative for the department, told The News Tribune that job search requirements for those filing for jobless aid would remain optional through the first part of December.

According to the department’s Tuesday announcement, “The governor, with support from the Legislature, has announced that job search requirements will remain suspended through Dec. 7.

“This means the soonest claimants will be required to actively seek work is the week of Dec. 13.”

Claimants can continue to answer “no” to the job search question on weekly claims until the pause is lifted.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before the latest extension, job searches were to remain optional through Nov. 9.

The pause initially started in March as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state and was extended in the following months.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Washington State

Washington state police remind people of vehicle idling law

November 10, 2020 7:00 AM

Health & Science

Washington state teachers protest school return in Monroe

November 10, 2020 6:23 AM

Washington State

Man accidentally shoots 5-year-old daughter

November 10, 2020 5:36 AM

Washington State

Man suspected in 1972 murder kills self before jury convicts

November 10, 2020 5:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service