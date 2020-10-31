Tri-City Herald Logo
Portland Police declare riot after windows smashed

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot Saturday night after authorities said protesters smashed windows in businesses and threw projectiles at police.

Demonstrators caused damage in the city's Lloyd District, a commercial neighborhood where Portland's convention center is located. The unrest began about 8 p.m. Police say the area was cleared about 45 minutes later.

Oregon's largest city has seen frequent, often violent protests since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in late May.

