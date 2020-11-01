Washington State Parks announce final free entry days of 2020

OK, so shopping the day after Thanksgiving might be a bit different this year than in years before. However, the Washington State Parks has a scenic alternative for you.

The last two days for “free use” at the Washington State Parks are Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27). “Free use” days means that patrons of the park will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access.

Since 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces.

In 2017, the agency set aside the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day to encourage people to get outside if the weather is cooperative and enjoy some of what mother nature has to offer.

For more information go to the Washington State Parks website.

