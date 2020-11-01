Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington State

Washington State Parks announce final free entry days of 2020

OK, so shopping the day after Thanksgiving might be a bit different this year than in years before. However, the Washington State Parks has a scenic alternative for you.

The last two days for “free use” at the Washington State Parks are Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27). “Free use” days means that patrons of the park will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access.

Since 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces.

In 2017, the agency set aside the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day to encourage people to get outside if the weather is cooperative and enjoy some of what mother nature has to offer.

For more information go to the Washington State Parks website.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Washington State

Portland Police declare riot after windows smashed

October 31, 2020 8:52 PM

Health & Science

US Coast Guard ship assigned to Arctic instead of Antarctic

October 31, 2020 11:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service