Woman dies after hitting tree while fleeing from Federal Way police with boy in backseat

KIRO-7

A 41-year-old woman who fled from Federal Way police died Sunday after slamming into a tree with a 9-year-old boy in the backseat.

Police said she was driving twice the 35 mph speed limit in the 500 block of South 348th Street when an officer tried to pull her over about 10 a.m.

The woman refused to pull over.

She led officers on a short pursuit and made a U-turn before losing control of her car and crashing into a tree in the 34200 block of South 336th Street.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy in the backseat suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The boy was the woman’s son and his grandfather declined to speak about the tragedy, KIRO-7 reported.