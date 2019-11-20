Washington State

Dead body found in burning car at park in Federal Way

A body was found inside a burning car at a Federal Way park Wednesday morning.

South King firefighters were called about 7:15 a.m. to Celebration Park, 1095 South 324th St., to put out a vehicle fire.

When crews were able to put out the flames, they found a body inside the car.

No details about the victim have been released.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

Police and King County Fire are investigating.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
