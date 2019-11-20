Dead body found in burning car at park in Federal Way

A body was found inside a burning car at a Federal Way park Wednesday morning.

South King firefighters were called about 7:15 a.m. to Celebration Park, 1095 South 324th St., to put out a vehicle fire.

When crews were able to put out the flames, they found a body inside the car.

No details about the victim have been released.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

Police and King County Fire are investigating.