I-5 semi driver has unusual question for motorist who just shot at him: ‘Are you OK?’

Washington State Patrol

A motorist who had just been rear ended on an Interstate 5 on ramp in Fife Thursday afternoon responded by pulling out a handgun and allegedly shooting up the cab of a semi truck.

The truck driver wasn’t injured by the gunfire that struck his windshield, hood and driver’s door.

What he did next isn’t the typical response for a shooting victim.

“The semi driver got out and asked the sedan driver if he was OK,” said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The car driver then allegedly called 911 and reported his own shooting. He was later arrested.

No one was injured by the accident or shooting, according to Batiste. The adult male shooter used a 9mm pistol, she said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the Port of Tacoma Road on ramp to southbound I-5.

The State Patrol was investigating the driver for a potential DUI, Batiste said. She declined to initially call the incident road rage, citing the unusual circumstances.

The incident blocked the on ramp while troopers investigated the crime scene.