Armed man fatally shot by deputies after threatening to kill family is identified

A knife-wielding man shot and killed by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies outside his Parkland home Sunday night has been identified.

Curtis French, 56, allegedly confronted deputies on his porch in the 500 block of 115th Street South while holding a knife.

Deputies were called there about 6:20 p.m. Sunday after somebody reported French was drunk, armed with a knife and threatening to kill his family.

He allegedly said he would kill any law enforcement officers who came to his house.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting, but did say French was armed with a knife when he confronted deputies on the porch.

French was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

Tacoma police are investigating the incident.