Search on for man who stabbed Lakewood store owner to death during robbery

A Lakewood woman was stabbed to death Monday night after a man robbed her store.

The 59-year-old woman was identified as In Choe.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to McChord Mart, 5105 Solberg Dr. SW, and found the victim unconscious on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

Choe was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video showed the store owner was attacked during a robbery, Lt. Chris Lawler said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a dark hat under the hooded sweatshirt. The sweatshirt has a “Disobey” logo on the back.

Police are unsure whether the suspect had a vehicle but he was last seen fleeing on foot north on Bridgeport Way South.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.