Violent rapist who cut off GPS tracker in Tacoma has been arrested

A convicted rapist who cut off his GPS tracker and went into hiding after being released from prison was arrested Thursday in Enumclaw.

Ronald Clayton, 41, was taken into custody and is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail for his escape warrant and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Clayton was released from prison Saturday and told authorities he planned to stay at the Tacoma Rescue Mission. That’s where corrections officers left him.

By Monday, he’d cut off the GPS ankle bracelet that tracked his location.

A felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

Clayton was convicted in 1995 of assault and rape for forcing his way into a stranger’s house at gunpoint, tying up the woman and raping her. He choked her with a cord before the victim was able to escape.

He also has two prior felony convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in 2014 and 2016, records show.