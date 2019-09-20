She says her special needs son needs a quiet place, but a teacher put him in a bathroom

What is autism? Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. Here are some of the signs and symptoms associated with autism. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. Here are some of the signs and symptoms associated with autism.

The Bellingham School District is investigating a mother’s complaint that a teacher put her special needs son in a bathroom at Whatcom Middle School as a solution to his need to be in a quiet place.

“Yes, that is my son’s desk over a toilet,” Danielle Goodwin wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday night. “She also provided a camping mat and pillow for him to nap ... on the bathroom floor.”

The post included a photo of the boy, with his face blacked out, in the bathroom, which also has a chair under a sink.

“I asked if he could work in the library and she said no,” Goodwin continued in the post. “She also said it was fine for him to be in there because they ‘don’t use it as a bathroom.’ ”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Goodwin, who said she works for the Bellingham School District, said her son was “humiliated, embarrassed and disgusted.”

She told Q13 News that her son has autism and loud sounds are a trigger for him.

The Bellingham School District received a complaint about the situation Thursday morning, spokeswoman Dana Smith said.

“At this time, it appears that the restroom was set up as a possible separate quiet learning space, but that no student was placed in there,” Smith told The Bellingham Herald.

“The desk has been removed, and staff at the school are aware that the space should not be used for that purpose in the future,” she said.

Goodwin’s post on her Facebook page had more than 3,000 comments and was shared more than 5,000 times. Most were angry on the family’s behalf and others advocated suing the school district and firing the teacher.

“We are still fact-finding in this situation. If need be, we will take appropriate personnel action,” Smith said of whether the teacher could be disciplined.

She said the school district couldn’t “share specific details about our students due to privacy law, we can tell you that keeping our students safe and engaged in learning are our top priorities.”

Goodwin, in her post, said she took her son — identified in TV news interviews as Lucas — out of school.

The Bellingham Herald reached out to the family, beginning Thursday morning, for additional details.

This story will be updated.