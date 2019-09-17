JBLM sergeant killed in Afghanistan has been identified

This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 40, from Greenbrier, Tenn. Griffin was killed in action Sept. 16, 2019, by small arms fire when his unit was engaged in combat operations in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army via AP)

A Green Beret stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was killed in action Monday while engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 40, from Greenbrier, Tennessee, died by small arms fire in Wardak Province, Afghanistan.

The incident is under investigation.

Griffin served as a communications sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was on his fourth deployment.

“He was a warrior — an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces Soldier that will never be forgotten,” Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group, said in a statement. “We ask that you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Griffin enlisted in the U.S. Army in April 2004.

He deployed to Iraq in 2006 and Afghanistan in both 2009 and 2016.

Griffin was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

His was the 17th combat death in Afghanistan this year and the second from JBLM in the last month, according to the Pentagon’s count.

On Aug. 29, Sgt. 1st Class Dustin B. Ard died of wounds sustained in combat operations in Zabul Province, Afghanistan.

The 31-year-old from Hyde Park, Utah, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne).

That incident is also under investigation.

There also have been three non-combat deaths in Afghanistan this year, the Associated Press reported.

