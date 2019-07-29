Man shot to death in Eatonville. Deputies searching for the killer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Eatonville was fatally shot Sunday night and the gunman is on the run, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of 350th Street East and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, has not been identified.

Witnesses told deputies the shooter was the son of the man who owned the property and had recently been released from prison.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Although the motive was not yet known, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the alleged gunman “arrived at the property to confront the victim, who he ordered to leave the property a day or two earlier, about not being gone yet.”

The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.

He is believed to be driving a motorcycle or red car.

As of Monday morning, the alleged gunman had not been found.

Troyer said the department was familiar with both the suspect and the victim.