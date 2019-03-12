Washington State

He’s ‘lying in wait’ outside sex shops and assaulting employees in Tacoma, Puyallup

By Stacia Glenn

March 12, 2019 09:40 AM

Video shows man robbing Puyallup sex shop. He's also suspected of sexual assault in Tacoma

Police are searching for the man in this surveillance video, shown wearing a metallic pumpkin style mask, robbing a Puyallup sex shop on Saturday as two female employees were closing. The suspect eventually fled when the employees fought back.
Police are searching for the man in this surveillance video, shown wearing a metallic pumpkin style mask, robbing a Puyallup sex shop on Saturday as two female employees were closing. The suspect eventually fled when the employees fought back.
By

Police are searching for a man suspected of waiting outside sex shops in Tacoma and Puyallup and assaulting employees as they lock up for the night.

The first assault occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of South Meridian Avenue.

A man walked in as two female employees were closing up shop, stole money and merchandise and grabbed one of the women.

He was wearing a metallic pumpkin style mask over his head, Puyallup police said.

When he tried to pull her out of the store, the other employee grabbed onto the woman’s arm and held tight.

The suspect eventually fled when the two employees fought back.

About 1 a.m. Monday, two employees locked up an adult business in the 6000 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard and walked into the parking lot.

“As they leave the building, this guy punches the male, grabs the female and sexually assaults her,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Detectives said the suspect appeared to be “lying in wait” for the store to close.

Police are warning the public to be careful outside of closing businesses in the area and report suspicious activity.

