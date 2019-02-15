Eyman under investigation in theft of $70 chair from store

In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, center, waits before speaking during a public hearing of the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations, and Elections Committee at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Seattle Times reported Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 that Eyman is under investigation for the theft of a $70 office chair from an Office Depot store in Lacey, Wash., later in the day Wednesday while wearing the same shirt he wore for his testimony before the committee. Ted S. Warren AP Photo