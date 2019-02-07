Washington State

Winter storm warning issued for western Washington

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 07:46 PM

A worker moves a front end loader onto a low-boy truck, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at a City of Tacoma maintenance yard in Tacoma, Wash. City workers were moving the loader a location in East Tacoma where a remote supply of road salt is stored so that trucks that serve neighborhoods in that area can be filled more efficiently. The move was part of preparations for snow and ice expected to hit the area Friday and Saturday from an anticipated winter storm system.
A worker moves a front end loader onto a low-boy truck, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at a City of Tacoma maintenance yard in Tacoma, Wash. City workers were moving the loader a location in East Tacoma where a remote supply of road salt is stored so that trucks that serve neighborhoods in that area can be filled more efficiently. The move was part of preparations for snow and ice expected to hit the area Friday and Saturday from an anticipated winter storm system. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
A worker moves a front end loader onto a low-boy truck, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at a City of Tacoma maintenance yard in Tacoma, Wash. City workers were moving the loader a location in East Tacoma where a remote supply of road salt is stored so that trucks that serve neighborhoods in that area can be filled more efficiently. The move was part of preparations for snow and ice expected to hit the area Friday and Saturday from an anticipated winter storm system. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
SEATTLE

Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Puget Sound region including Seattle.

The National Weather Service says the warning will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected in the interior lowland areas including Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, Bremerton, Bellevue, North Bend, Redmond and Kent.

Officials say travel could be very difficult and that blowing snow could contribute to reduced visibility.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the greater Portland area Friday evening through Saturday afternoon with 1 to 4 inches of snow expected.

The greater Spokane area also will be under a winter storm watch Friday night into Saturday night with 3 to 6 inches of snow and gusty winds possible.

  Comments  