Winter storm warning issued for western Washington

A worker moves a front end loader onto a low-boy truck, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at a City of Tacoma maintenance yard in Tacoma, Wash. City workers were moving the loader a location in East Tacoma where a remote supply of road salt is stored so that trucks that serve neighborhoods in that area can be filled more efficiently. The move was part of preparations for snow and ice expected to hit the area Friday and Saturday from an anticipated winter storm system. Ted S. Warren AP Photo