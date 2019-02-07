Winter storm warning issued for western Washington

Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Puget Sound region including Seattle.
The National Weather Service says the warning will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected in the interior lowland areas including Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, Bremerton, Bellevue, North Bend, Redmond and Kent.
Officials say travel could be very difficult and that blowing snow could contribute to reduced visibility.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
A winter storm watch will be in effect in the greater Portland area Friday evening through Saturday afternoon with 1 to 4 inches of snow expected.
The greater Spokane area also will be under a winter storm watch Friday night into Saturday night with 3 to 6 inches of snow and gusty winds possible.
Comments