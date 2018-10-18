2 buildings locked down as troopers investigate bomb threat on Capitol Campus

Troopers are investigating a bomb threat on the Capitol Campus, and the Highways Licenses and Department of Natural Resources buildings are locked down. A suspicious envelope dropped off near the Temple of Justice is no longer a threat.
By
Up Next
Troopers are investigating a bomb threat on the Capitol Campus, and the Highways Licenses and Department of Natural Resources buildings are locked down. A suspicious envelope dropped off near the Temple of Justice is no longer a threat.
By

Washington State

Nothing found in search following bomb threat at Capitol Campus buildings

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 18, 2018 12:21 PM

Operations at two Capitol Campus buildings are returning to normal after a bomb threat Thursday.

The Highways Licenses and Department of Natural Resources buildings were locked down while the bomb squad searched outside the buildings. No threat was found.

Earlier in the day, investigators determined a suspicious envelope dropped off near the Temple of Justice on Thursday was not a threat.

According to Washington State Patrol, at 10:40 a.m. a person dropped off an envelope at a reception desk near the Temple of Justice. The envelope was suspicious enough that the bomb squad was brought in to investigate.

Then, at 11:30 a.m., a bomb threat was called in, prompting the lockdown of the two buildings.

The Highways Licenses Building also was evacuated last month following a bomb threat. Thursday’s incident was the fifth bomb threat to a state office building since Sept. 26.

Read More

  Comments  