Plane parts, burned trees and a small memorial is all that’s left at Alaska Air crash site

When a stolen Alaska Airlines airliner crashed onto Ketron Island on Aug. 10, it snapped mature trees liked twigs and left a football-field size swath of flames and plane parts.





Nearly two months later the wreckage is mostly gone from the Puget Sound island. Left behind is a scarred landscape and a small memorial to Richard “Beebo” Russell, the 29-year-old Sumner man who authorities say stole the 76-passenger plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Russell died in the crash. He was the only person on board. No one on the ground was hurt.

Someone has attached a laminated photo of Russell and a makeshift cross to a tree at the crash site, according to videos made last week and released Wednesday by the state Department of Natural Resources.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The plane’s impact broke trees, and its fuel set them on fire. Video shows bark hanging from some trees with pitch dripping down in long streams.

Most of the plane debris has been removed but a few pieces remain, the videos show. A metal spike with what appears to be a spring on one end is impaled in a tree.

SHARE COPY LINK Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.

Caution tape is still tied to salal bushes.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue were one of the first agencies on scene along with crews from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, said Nancy Barker of the DNR.





Officials with the agency, which has responsibility for fighting fires on private timber land like the crash site, arrived the morning after the crash. They looked to other agencies for advice on dealing with the fuel-fed fire.

“Wild land fire we’re good at,” Barker said. “But what do we know about aviation fires?”





The FBI and National Transportation Safety Board also responded the day after the crash.

Discussions occurred over disturbing a crime scene versus extinguishing the fire, Barker said. They also decided who was in charge of what at the scene.

“From there, it was a fire and business as usual,” she said.

Authorities recovered Russell’s remains as well as a flight-data recorder in the wreckage.

Russell worked as a ground agent for Horizon Air since 2015 with tasks including handling baggage, tidying airplanes and operating tow vehicles to move aircraft.





He used a tow vehicle to rotate the plane 180 degrees on the tarmac before climbing into the cockpit, taxiing to a runway and taking off, Alaska Air executives said.

The evening of the crash the plane lifted off at 7:32 p.m. and air-traffic controllers lost contact with it at 8:47 p.m.

During the nearly hour-long flight, Russell was able to perform acrobatic stunts as two fighter jets flew near him.

Russell also talked about his loved ones with air-traffic controllers while he was airborne, according to a recording posted to Broadcastify.

“I would like to apologize to each and every one of them,” he said. “Just a broken guy. Got a few screws loose. Never knew it until now.”

The NTSB is analyzing the voice recorder and flight data recorder.

Investigators have not yet said if they have determined whether the crash was accidental or deliberate.