Highway 520 bridge closed due to police activity

Authorities say the Highway 520 floating bridge has been closed in both directions between Seattle and the eastern suburbs because of a possibly armed person in a pickup truck who is refusing to exit a vehicle.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter at about 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to all traffic because of police activity.
KOMO-TV reports transportation officials responded to a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes and that the person in the vehicle was not cooperative.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that SWAT and a negotiator were on the way and that motorists should avoid the area.
Authorities say the person had thrown a shotgun from the vehicle and it was unknown if there were more weapons.
