With I-1631, Washington could become the first state to charge polluters a carbon fee

After a measure that would have imposed a tax on carbon emissions was rejected by 59 percent of voters in 2016, Washingtonians will consider a similar initiative that would establish a carbon fee on polluters in the state. Carbon taxes are making their way through legislatures in several other states, but approval of Initiative 1631 would make Washington the first state in the country to impose a carbon tax or fee.
What it means: A “yes” vote would impose a $15-per-metric-ton-of-carbon fee on large emitters of greenhouse gases starting Jan. 1, 2020. That fee would increase by $2 each year until Washington meets its 2035 greenhouse gas reduction goals and is on target to meet its 2050 goals.
The money would fund programs aimed at reducing pollution in the air and water, addressing climate impacts and encouraging clean energy usage. A public oversight board would “supervise revenue expenditures.”
The Washington Office of Financial Management said the fee would raise more than $2 billion in the first five years.
Who’s for it: Clean Air Clean Energy Washington, a coalition of businesses, tribal groups and environmental organizations, has spent $2.6 million supporting the initiative, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. The coalition has raised more than $8 million, with most of its contributions coming from conservation and environmental groups.
Yes on 1631 touts the endorsements of dozens of businesses, renewable energy groups, unions, Native American tribes, churches and health care groups like Planned Parenthood and the American Lung Association.
Advocates of the measure describe it as a “practical first step to ensure clean air and clean water for everyone in Washington,” and say it would “protect our health, build new good paying jobs, and ensure a cleaner future for the next generation.”
Who’s against it: No on 1631, sponsored by the Western States Petroleum Association, has spent $2 million fighting the initiative, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. The group has received more than $21 million in donations, mostly from various oil and petroleum companies. Top contributors include Phillips 66, BP America, Andeavor, Chevron and Valero.
Notably, Shell’s top executive said he supports a price on carbon and would not spend money opposing the initiative, but cannot support it either. In an opinion column in The Seattle Times, CEO Ben van Beurden said the initiative has flaws, like failing to place a fee on coal emissions or a tax on out-of-state carbon imports.
The Association of Washington Businesses has raised $14,500, mostly from petroleum companies, and has spent $500 opposing the measure.
Other critics, like The Tri-City Herald Editorial Board, contend the initiative would unfairly increase consumers’ and small businesses’ gas and electricity prices, and exempts too many of the state’s polluters.
