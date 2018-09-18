Prius driver told cop ‘I will own your bank account’ as she refused to pull over, police say

She was driving a Prius, the woman pointed out to the state trooper, and she wasn’t going to pull over until she got to the bank parking lot.
Then she told him that she will own his house, kids and bank account for arresting her, according to the trooper’s report.
Ian Kennedy of the Washington State Patrol wrote that he spotted Jaime Petrozzi’s 2011 Prius on Sept. 12 along southbound Interstate 5 just north of Marysville.
The 42-year-old woman’s registration sticker on her license plate was about seven months expired, Kennedy wrote in his report. He flipped on his lights and siren and tried to pull her over.
Petrozzi didn’t go to the shoulder, Kennedy wrote in his report, instead taking an exit off the freeway and onto another road.
Kennedy wrote that Petrozzi stopped at a red light, but still wouldn’t pull over, even after he blared his siren at her several times and told her over the loudspeaker to pull over.
Kennedy got out of his patrol car and went up to to the driver’s side of Petrozzi’s car. He wrote that he told her that she needed to pull over to the shoulder.
Petrozzi refused, saying that she was going to pull over at a bank about three quarters of a mile away. Kennedy wrote that he thought letting Petrozzi keep driving wasn’t safe. Cars also were backing up in the lane.
He again told her to pull over to the shoulder.
“I drive a Prius; I am not pulling over here,” Petrozzi said, according to Kennedy’s report.
At that point, Kennedy asked her to get out of the car. Kennedy wrote that Petrozzi refused and fought back, and that he had to “gooseneck” her out of her Prius.
“You’re f---ing up dude,” Petrozzi said according to Kennedy’s report. “I am going to own you, I am going to own your kids, I am going to take your house from you.”
Kennedy wrote in his report that Petrozzi told him she wasn’t going to listen to him.
“You are making the biggest mistake of your life,” she told him.
Petrozzi told Kennedy the reason she wouldn’t pull over was that her Prius’ tires kept popping.
Kennedy wrote that he tried to get Petrozzi’s name at least, but she refused to give it, telling him instead that, “I am not contracting with you today.”
After more back-and-forth that Kennedy wrote “did not make any sense,” he arrested Petrozzi and put her in his patrol car.
Kennedy wrote that Petrozzi kept saying that, “I am not putting myself in danger for you,” and that Prius’ have “s---ty f---ing tires.”
Petrozzi then told him, “You are just a bully, and you are rude. Cool, I am getting arrested for asking you to go into a Bank of America parking lot, you are a bully, you just rammed my f---ing car.”
Kennedy wrote that as they were on the way to the jail, Petrozzi told him that she once spent five hours on the side of a road just to fix her tires.
Kennedy booked Petrozzi in the Snohomish County jail on one count each of obstructing a police officer, failing to obey a police officer’s commands and for not identifying herself when asked.
