Firefighters warn of ‘inhaling fumes’ after fire at Tacoma scrap metal yard

A metal scrap yard caught fire in Tacoma early Monday and blanketed the city with the acrid smell of burning plastic, according to the Fire Department.
It started about 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of East River Street and sent huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.
By 8 a.m., crews had extinguished the flames but were still trying to cool down the scrap metal.
”If in the area, caution should be used to avoid inhaling fumes,” the department said on Twitter.
Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.
The state Department of Ecology and Environmental Protection Agency are responding to monitor the air.
Air quality ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“We don’t have information on what material is burning, but stay indoors if you can,” Ecology officials warned.
The Port of Tacoma said it is shutting down all terminal operations until the air quality improves.
