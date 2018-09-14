Helicopter crew from Bellingham will help with Hurricane Florence relief in the Carolinas

A helicopter crew with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Bellingham deployed to the East Coast Wednesday, Sept. 12 to help with search-and-rescue missions and relief efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service