Area grocers keeping pace with more self scan, delivery and pickup options

Washington state seems to be in a constant spotlight this year for grocery changes when it comes to Kroger, Amazon and Walmart.
Kroger’s Scan, Bag, Go program, which just launched at the Fred Meyer in Bonney Lake, is comes to more Fred Meyer stores in the region: Puyallup (1100 N. Meridian) on Sept. 26; Shoreline on Oct. 1; Monroe on Oct. 2 and Redmond on Oct. 11.
For QFC, the program has launched at its Seattle-area stores, including Redmond, Bellevue Square, Issaquah and Northgate.
Kroger this week announced it was expanding its Instacart delivery services for stores in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, on the heels of last week’s plastic bag phaseout announcement.
The new expansion adds Fred Meyer stores in Yakima, Longview and Kennewick. The service was introduced to South Sound Fred Meyer and QFC stores last year.
Instacart also serves Safeway, Costco and Albertsons stores in the Tacoma area, as well as Whole Foods.
Amazon, which recently marked its first year with Whole Foods, opened a Whole Foods Market in Kirkland this month with its Prime promotions prominently displayed. Prime Now deliveries have been rolling out to more Whole Foods locations, though not locally, yet.
Its University Place store, in addition to Prime discounts, offers online ordering for in-store pickup as well as delivery via Instacart.
According to the store site: “Here you can order side dishes, appetizers and even full heat-and-serve meals for pickup at your local store. Also, don’t forget that Whole Foods Market gift cards can be mailed, emailed or even texted.”
Not to be outdone, Walmart earlier this year revamped its Lakewood supercenter to include online grocery pickup as part of its $56 million investment in 16 Washington state stores.
