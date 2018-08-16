What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty.
Washington State

Kitten’s head found in Lacey, animal services investigating

By Abby Spegman

August 16, 2018 11:00 AM

Lacey police say investigators are trying to determine whether a kitten’s head found this week is related to a series of cat killings in the area.

Lacey police Cmdr. Jim Mack said the head was found in a wooded area near Clearbrook Drive Southeast and Yonkers Drive Southeast.

Thurston County Joint Animal Services took the head for analysis. Mack said police have also seen coyotes in that area recently.

Cat corpses have been found mutilated by what authorities believe is a serial cat killer. Two were found near Clearbrook Drive in Lacey.

As of Thursday, the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in case had reached $21,000.

