Kitten’s head found in Lacey, animal services investigating

Lacey police say investigators are trying to determine whether a kitten’s head found this week is related to a series of cat killings in the area.

Lacey police Cmdr. Jim Mack said the head was found in a wooded area near Clearbrook Drive Southeast and Yonkers Drive Southeast.

Thurston County Joint Animal Services took the head for analysis. Mack said police have also seen coyotes in that area recently.

Cat corpses have been found mutilated by what authorities believe is a serial cat killer. Two were found near Clearbrook Drive in Lacey.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As of Thursday, the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in case had reached $21,000.