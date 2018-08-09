His hobby is jumping off cliffs, but jumping off a 60-foot waterfall badly injured him

A 52-year-old man who performs cliff dives as a hobby suffered a serious back injury Wednesday when he leapt from the top of Rock Creek Falls in southern Washington, according to a news release from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Robert Joseph Sellars, hiked to the falls with a friend, his wife, and his two sons, officials said.i

His wife told authorities that Sellars is a cliff diver and posts videos of himself jumping off cliffs on his website, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife also told authorities that Sellars went to the top of the falls while she and the two sons filmed the jump from below.

Sellars jumped from the top of the waterfall — and fell about 60 feet onto the rocks below, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency responders removed Sellars from the shallow water, but needed a U.S Coast Guard helicopter to get him out of the canyon, the sheriff’s office said.

Sellars was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.