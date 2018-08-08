Attempted arson, suspicious device left at Kingdom Hall in Yelm
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
Members of the Lummi Nation conducted a practice run near Lummi Island on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, to procure sockeye for J50, a starving member of a critically endangered clan of orcas. www.childrenofthesettingsunproductions. org
A 6-month-old orphaned grizzly bear cub has arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. He was born near Nome, Alaska, and his mother was killed by poachers. He soon is to be joined by an orphaned yearling from Montana.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.
Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.