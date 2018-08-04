Cat slain and mutilated in Thurston County, the sixth following the same pattern

Law enforcement is on the hunt for a person or persons responsible for the killing and mutilation of five cats in Thurston County and one in Port Angeles after another pet was found dead in Olympia, Q13 FOX News reports.
Olly, the sixth cat in the string of killings, was left on a front lawn. Thurston County Animal Services Officer Erika Johnson told Q13 that forensics show that the cat was strangled, cut open and her spine extracted.
Thurston County law enforcement say one or multiple people have willfully mutilated six cats and left their bodies exposed in public places since last October. The removal of the cats’ spines connects the cases.
The Thurston County killings were spread out: two were in Lacey, one was in Tumwater, two, including Olly, were in Olympia. One was in Port Angeles.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Thurston County Animal Services at 360-352-2510.
If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction in the case, Pasado’s Safe Haven, a non-profit aimed at ending animal cruelty, is offering a $1,500 reward, and Q13 News Anchor and Washington’s Most Wanted Host David Rose said he would match it.
“To the sick suspect, I have a particular set of skills and I will find you,” Rose tweeted out Friday evening. His contribution brings the total reward to $3,000.
