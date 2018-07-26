Jerry Garcia will have his day at McMenamins’ Edgefield hotel

Given all the Tacoma Elks Lodge developments, we’ve grown accustomed to monitoring all things McMenamins in the region.
Turns out, the organization, and its patrons, have a thing for the Grateful Dead.
Earlier this year, tickets were snapped up quickly after it was announced that Phil Lesh would be at McMemanins’ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, commemorating the band’s Quick and The Dead tour.
This time, we have another regional event, this time with no ticket angst.
Fresh from McMenamins’ calendar of regional events: its annual, free, all-day bash will be Sunday at its Edgefield site in Troutdale, Oregon, to commemorate the band’s late guitarist, Jerry Garcia.
From its promotion online: “Truly one of the most fun and festive events of the summer, Jerry Garcia’s Birthday is a devil of a good time. Check out live music ... pay respects at the ‘Garcia Bronze’ sculpture set in a wooded glen, enjoy handcrafted McMenamins ales, wines and spirits and more.”
(Garcia’s birthday is Aug. 1, but that’s midweek.)
There will be Live music by Jawbone Flats and the Garcia Birthday Band, along with face painting and “Balloon Guy” Joe Mishkin.
A call to the Edgefield front desk Thursday evening found just one room available, so you might need to find other accommodations if you wind up staying overnight.
If you still don’t think this is a thing already, you should also know the Tie Dye Golf Tourney is sold out.
