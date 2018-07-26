Franklin Graham’s Northwest tour will include an August stop in Tacoma

Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, is coming in August to several Northwest cities, including Tacoma, as part of his Decision America tour.
The tour also includes the Tri-Cities, Spokane, Monroe and Medford, Bend and Portland in Oregon.
While other stops on the tour are at fairgrounds, amphitheaters or parks, Graham’s Aug. 12 appearance in Tacoma is scheduled for the parking lot at Cheney Stadium. The Tacoma Rainiers will be playing in Salt Lake City that day.
“The Franklin Graham folks liked the ability to load in and out in one day, rather than a larger production involving the inside of the stadium and the field,” Chris Aubertin, manager of group sales at the stadium, told The News Tribune via email Thursday.
“They have done events in lots at other minor league stadiums, so this wouldn’t be unusual for them.”
The free event will be at 7:30 p.m. The tour’s website notes, “No seating provided, please bring blankets and chairs.”
Aubertin did not have specifics on the expected turnout for Graham’s appearance, which will also feature singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp.
On tour’s website, the stops are described as “one-day evangelistic prayer events across Oregon and Washington to proclaim the Gospel and pray for our nation, our communities, and the lost.”
On Twitter Thursday, Graham noted that the tour is taking place 50 years after his father’s 1968 crusade in Portland.
According to his Samaritan’s Purse website, Franklin Graham conducted his first evangelistic event in 1989, with festivals each year for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
“The primary objective of every festival is to bring uncommitted individuals into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and firmly establish them in a local church,” according to the website.
Graham frequently shares his views about national politics on social media. This week he weighed in on the audio recording of President Donald Trump talking with his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen.
The Charlotte Observer recently reported the North Carolina-based evangelist is selling “Pray for 45” T-shirts at Charlotte’s Billy Graham Library. The sales are in response to the “Impeach 45” T-shirts that briefly were for sale among Walmart’s third-party online vendors. Graham promoted the shirts again on his Facebook page this week.
He’s also recently been promoting the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Heal Our Patriots, which hosts wounded veterans and their spouses at Samaritan Lodge Alaska in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Port Alsworth, Alaska.
