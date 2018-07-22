He played ‘hide and seek’ from cops in a clothes dryer, Washington police say

A man hiding from Washington police stuffed himself inside a clothes dryer early Sunday, officers reported on Facebook.

“The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone,” police in Spokane, Washington, wrote in a post.

The post includes a bodycam photo of a man peering from inside a dryer. Officers were searching a home for a man suspected of returning in violation of a restraining order early Sunday morning, police wrote.

Police spotted the man, whom they did not identify, but he dashed back inside the home and refused to come out, officers wrote.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A police K9 named Murphy found his unorthodox hiding spot inside the top-mounted dryer of a stackable washer-dryer, police wrote in the post, tagged #humanorigami.