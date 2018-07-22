He played ‘hide and seek’ from cops in a clothes dryer, Washington police say

A man hiding from Washington police stuffed himself inside a clothes dryer early Sunday, officers reported on Facebook.
“The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone,” police in Spokane, Washington, wrote in a post.
The post includes a bodycam photo of a man peering from inside a dryer. Officers were searching a home for a man suspected of returning in violation of a restraining order early Sunday morning, police wrote.
Police spotted the man, whom they did not identify, but he dashed back inside the home and refused to come out, officers wrote.
A police K9 named Murphy found his unorthodox hiding spot inside the top-mounted dryer of a stackable washer-dryer, police wrote in the post, tagged #humanorigami.
