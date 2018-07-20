Fire Retardent is dropped on the Substation fire near where the Deschutes and Columbia Rivers meet along I-84 and SR 15 on Thursday, July 19, 2018, east of Portland. Ore. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)
The Latest: 2nd fatality in Oregon wildfires is homeless man

The Associated Press

July 20, 2018 05:02 PM

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.

The Latest on wildfires burning around the U.S. West (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities in Oregon say a second person has died in a wildfire there.

The medical examiner's office in Jackson County said Friday that a man found dead Thursday inside the perimeter of a wildfire in southwestern Oregon died in the blaze.

Authorities previously were not sure if 60-year-old Robert Lee Walker died before the fire near Central Point, Oregon, or during it.

Authorities say Walker was homeless and lived in an encampment by the river near where the wildfire started Tuesday.

He was identified through fingerprint comparison and it's believed he died on Tuesday, the first day of the blaze.

A farmer died earlier this week in a wildfire.

