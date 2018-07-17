Coast Guard aircrew rescues woman on Mount St. Helens

The United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest tweeted a short clip of video showing the aircrew, Sector Columbia River, rescuing a 32-year-old woman who fell on Mt. St. Helens on July 14, 2018.
Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.