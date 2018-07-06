Coast Guard crew rescues injured hiker from Obstruction Island

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.