Take a look inside this tiny house in Bellingham

Tiny houses are popping up in Bellingham, WA, for people trying to downsize their living space, or looking for a simpler, more economic living style.
By
Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

Washington State

Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.