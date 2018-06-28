Parents, 2 toddlers found dead in Lakewood apartment

A Lakewood couple and their two young daughters were found dead inside their apartment Wednesday night, police said.
The victims have not been identified.
One of the wife's relatives and a Child Protective Services worker asked officers to check on the family after they missed a scheduled appointment with CPS earlier in the day.
Police went to the Canterbrook Village Apartments in the 7200 block of 150th Street Southwest about 8 p.m. and found the doors to the apartment locked. Nobody answered when they knocked.
Officers eventually forced their way inside and found dead a 26-year-old man, 36-year-old woman, 23-month-old girl and 34-month-old girl.
Their bodies were believed to be inside the apartment for at least a week before they were found.
It is unknown which parent was responsible for the deaths, but it appears to be a homicide-suicide, Lt. Chris Lawler said.
Investigators are awaiting a report from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The father is known to have mental health problems, and the family has been involved with CPS, Lawler said.
Details on why the family was required to meet with CPS were not immediately available.
Police had never been called to the family's apartment in the past.
