Hikers, rejoice! Roads to Sunrise, Mowich about to open in Mount Rainier National Park

The last of the roads closed for winter in Mount Rainier National Park are expected to open Thursday afternoon.
Mowich Lake Road will open mid-afternoon. Sunrise Road will be ready for visitors at 2:30 p.m., according to the park.
Park crews have been removing snow and debris from Sunrise in the northeast corner of the park.
Recreational vehicles and vehicles with trailers longer than 25 feet are not recommended to drive on Sunrise Road past the White River Campground intersection due to the steep, narrow, winding road.
Portions of Chinook Pass (state Route 410) and Cayuse Pass (SR 123) opened in early June.
The Sunrise area is the second most visited location in the park.
Comments