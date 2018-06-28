Capital budget scuffle delayed key renovations for psychiatric hospital needed to pass federal inspection

Federal regulators stripped Western State Hospital of $53 million in annual funding this week after the state-run psychiatric facility failed an inspection for health and safety standards, citing a wide range of issues at the hospital.

But records show at least some of the major concerns raised by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could have been fixed before the May survey of the hospital if the state's construction budget hadn't been held up in an unrelated battle over water policy.

An Oct. 9, 2017 capital budget request form obtained by The News Tribune and The Olympian show Department of Social and Health Services officials asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix fire safety and ligature concerns at Western State, among other upgrades to the campus, specifically citing CMS concerns from earlier inspections.

For example, the hospital asked for $100,000 to add a new sprinkler system to the hospital's loading dock. Not having sprinkler systems throughout hospital grounds was one citation in the recent CMS report released on Tuesday.

That project could have been completed months ago, but the $4 billion capital budget was delayed for roughly half a year starting in the 2017 legislative session due to partisan bickering.

"We've started many of them but we weren't able to start in time to get them finished before the final survey occurred," said Kelly Stowe, a spokeswoman for DSHS, in an email.

Typically, capital budgets get broad bipartisan support at the Capitol and pass easily. But Republicans, who then controlled the state Senate, refused to hold a vote on the capital budget until a compromise deal was reached to address a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling on water usage for rural landowners.

The court order in the Whatcom County case put new regulations on the drilling of household wells, citing concern they were draining water needed by wildlife and senior water rights owners. The move effectively halted construction on rural properties in some counties, which said they couldn't pay for new studies required by the ruling.

Democrats held out for months, arguing the issue needed more study and offering a 24-month delay to the court order. Many in the party also believed in more scrutiny of the wells.

The capital budget delay not only hit state coffers with rising construction costs, it resulted in layoffs for some state workers. It also put other construction projects on hold — ranging from ward expansions at Western State, to key rural infrastructure projects.

The capital budget was eventually passed in mid-January, after lawmakers approved a deal to ease the court regulations and spend $300 million on water conservation projects throughout the state.