Idaho auctions sticker-covered “Welcome” sign

The Idaho Transportation Department is auctioning one of the state-line "Welcome to Idaho" signs that was recently retired.

The 4-foot by 8-foot sign is covered in stickers, many left by people who pulled off the highway at the Idaho-Nevada border to take a break and snap pictures.

The department decided to replace the sign after the sticker buildup became too great.

The highest bid was $510 at 3:45 p.m. Thursday but quickly jumped to $1,580. The online auction runs through Sept. 26.

The department has placed an alternative sign for people to leave stickers -- a large cutout of Idaho next to the new "Welcome to Idaho" sign.

So far, it's working. Within two weeks of being installed, the sticker sign was almost full. The welcome sign was empty.