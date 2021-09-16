Tell us what you want to know about crisis standards of care at Idaho hospitals

After weeks of warning that a crisis standards of care declaration was a strong possibility at Idaho hospitals because of surging COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health and Welfare announced that as of Thursday, Sept. 16, the standards would be in place statewide.

Crisis care standards mean hospitals must prioritize patients differently. Typically, a hospital prioritizes those who need medical attention most and treats them first. When crisis standards are activated, health care is given to patients who are most likely to survive.

Tell us what you want to know about this situation that now affects every Idahoan.

