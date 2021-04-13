Feds urge pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. What it means for California

U.S. health officials have recommended a pause in administering the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson as federal officials investigate a handful of reports of reported severe blood clots in recipients.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a joint statement early Tuesday said they are investigating six U.S. cases “of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.”

More than 6.8 million shots of the J&J vaccine have been administered to date, according to the CDC.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA wrote, but the agencies are “recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

The CDC will hold an advisory meeting Wednesday to review the cases that are being investigated, and the FDA will review the CDC’s assessment.

It is unclear how long the pause may last. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was cleared for emergency use at the end of February.

The California Department of Public Health and local health offices in the capital region had not responded to the recommendation as of early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes said she is awaiting word from the county health office regarding impacts to J&J clinics scheduled this week. The Cal Expo drive-thru site had been slated to give J&J shots Tuesday and Wednesday, and community vaccine sites including Luther Burbank High School on Tuesday plus Liberty Towers and St. Paul Baptist Church on Wednesday had also planned to use J&J shots. The St. Paul clinic was also set to give Moderna vaccines, according to the county website.

The county last week was allocated only 1,700 doses of the J&J vaccine, down from about 12,000 the previous week, due in large part to reported manufacturing issues that were impacting nationwide supply prior to Tuesday’s recommended pause. Last week’s allocations included 11,700 doses of Pfizer and 6,800 of Moderna, both of which are two-dose vaccines.

At the state level, California was slated this week to receive only 67,600 J&J doses due to the supply issue — down substantially from the 572,700 allocated for last week, according to CDC data. The state is scheduled to get close to 1.9 million total first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

CDPH data updated Monday showed showed California providers had administered about 900,000 cumulative doses of J&J through Sunday, including close to 24,000 in Sacramento County.

State health data does not include a breakdown of inventory, but the CDC reported Monday that close to 2.1 million J&J doses had been shipped to California, meaning there could be close to 1.2 million doses on hand statewide that may be paused, depending on how many doses went out Monday.

The recommended pause comes at an inopportune moment for California, which on Thursday will open eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to all ages 16 and older.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California plans to reopen its economy, dropping nearly all COVID-19 restrictions aside from the mask mandate, on June 15 — provided that hospitalization rates are low enough and vaccine supply flow high enough to do so. Whether that timeline is disrupted will likely depend on the length of the J&J pause.

More than 15 million Californians — just under half the state’s adult population — have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to CDPH data updated Monday.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the first federally recommended pause for any of the three COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

Another large-scale COVID-19 vaccine pause in California came in January, when CDPH recommended a halt in administering doses from a single batch of about 330,000 Moderna shots due to reports surfacing of several possibly severe allergic reactions. That pause lasted less than three days.