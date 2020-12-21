New Washington Secretary of Health steps into post as COVID-19 cases remain high

(Dr. Umair Shah)

Dr. Umair Shah began his job as Washington state’s new Secretary of Health on Monday.

Secretary Shah comes to Washington from Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in Texas, where he served as the executive director and local health authority. Harris County is the third largest county in the nation, with nearly 5 million people.

He replaces Dr. John Wiesman, who is returning to his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, for a new job.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Shah is stepping into this position, and I know that his expertise in public health leadership, especially during this pandemic, will benefit the people of Washington greatly,” Wiesman said in a statement.

The arrival of Secretary Shah comes as the coronavirus cases remain at their highest levels in many counties since the pandemic began. Shah said he is confident that better times are ahead.

“I know this is a difficult time to be making such a transition, especially in the midst of this pandemic. However, I am a firm believer in working together to take on any issue in front of us,” Shah said.

“As your new secretary of health, my goal is to build upon the work of a strong leader such as Dr. Wiesman in serving the people of Washington. Utilizing every tool in our toolbox including vaccines, I am confident we will turn the corner in our battle against COVID-19.”

