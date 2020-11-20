Tri-City Herald Logo
Tukwila man faces theft, fraud charges after filing $65,000 in insurance claims

A Tukwila man is facing fraud and theft charges after the state Insurance Commissioner’s Office investigated claims he made totaling $65,000.

Jaskaran Singh Gill, of Tukwila, has been charged in King County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft and four counts of filing a false insurance claim.

Gill began to file claims in 2018 after a motorcycle accident in Pierce County. His claim included extensive damage to his Yamaha FZ-10 motorcycle, medical bills for injuries, and damage to his riding gear and helmet. All told, Allstate paid Gill $13,775 and declared the motorcycle a total loss. Gill kept the motorcycle.

After filing claims with State Farm and GEICO from October 2018 to April 2019, there were inconsistencies and questions regarding the validity of his claims.

Fraud investigators found suspicious claims such as:

The Insurance Commissioner Office crime unit investigated the case, resulting in the charges. Gill was arraigned on Nov. 5 and the judge set a hearing date for Dec. 16.

