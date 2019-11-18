‘Delay your trips.’ Fiery crash closes northbound Interstate 5 near Lakewood

A fiery crash in which a driver fleeing police slammed into a stopped big rig closed northbound Interstate 5 at Lakewood, Washington, early Monday. Commuters are advised to delay travel and schools will open late. Washington Department of Transportation

A fiery crash in which a driver fleeing police slammed into a stopped big rig has closed northbound Interstate 5 near Lakewood, Washington, authorities say.

“There are no good alt routes,” the Washington Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter. “Delay your trips if possible.”

The crash took place at 3:45 a.m. Monday when an SUV that had earlier been pursued by Thurston County sheriff’s deputies crashed into the semi, which had earlier caught fire, and emergency vehicles near the main gate to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the agency wrote on Twitter.

Sheriff’s officials had earlier broken off the chase, the agency reported. The driver and a passenger in the SUV suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Once an investigation into the crash is complete, cleanup will take several hours more, the agency reported on Twitter.

At 6:40 a.m. Pacific time, highway traffic was backed up 11 miles, KIRO reported.

Schools in the Clover Park School District are running two hours late and preschool has been canceled, according to the station.